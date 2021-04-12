Columbus City Utilities Summer Sewer Allowance Program

The annual summer sewer allowance program offered by Columbus City Utilities is set to begin in June for most residential customers. After reading the June water meter, the residents July bill will begin reflecting the allowance on their sewer charges. The promotion runs from June through September.

Irrigation meters are available for purchase through the Columbus City Utilities office. The meters enable customers to water flowers, irrigate lawns, and use water for other activities without paying sewer charges.

For more information on the summer sewer allowance program, call 812-372-8861.