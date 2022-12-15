Columbus City Utilities chosen as plant of the year by trade group

Columbus City Utilities is being recognized with the Plant of the Year award from the Southern Indiana Operators Association.

According to the utility, the award recognizes excellence in operating the city wastewater plant on South Jonesville Road.

This is the second year in a row for Columbus to win the award, the only facility to do so. Officials with the organization cited Columbus as the standard that other wastewater treatment plants are striving to achieve, crediting leadership, management and staff as key components to the success.

The Columbus plant was opened in 2011 and averages a daily flow of 13.9 million gallons of water.

Travis Calhoun, Superintendant of the Columbus plant accepted the award on behalf of Columbus City Utilities at the recent annual meeting of the association.

The association is a not-for-profit providing education and networking to professionals in the wastewater/water recovery field.