Columbus city offices remain closed to public

Columbus city government offices will remain largely closed through at least the end of the month due to COVID 19 increases.

According to the city, official business will still continue and employees will still be working to answer phone and e-mails. But meetings with the public will be handled by appointment only.’

City government meetings will continue with mostly virtual meetings through January. That will include the City Council, the Board of Works and Public Safety, City Utilities, the Human Rights Commission, Redevelopment Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals. You can watch a live-stream of city government meetings through the city website at columbus.in.gov and clicking on the video link on the home page.

The Columbus City Utilities building is closed to the public, although the drive-through window will remain open. ColumBUS transit routes will continue to run as normal.

Hamilton Center and the Columbus Gymnastics Center will remain open for scheduled activities, but other visitors will be by appointment only.