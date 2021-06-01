Columbus city offices move to summer hours

As of today, masks are recommended but not required in most Columbus city facilities.

City officials say that most buildings are now fully open to the public. However city fire stations are still closed to the public, as is The Commons playground and Animal Care Services are open by appointment only.

Today is the start of summer office hours. Offices in Columbus City Hall are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting today through August 6th. The city transit offices will close at 4 p.m. but the phone will still be answered until 5. Columbus City Utilities is closing at 4 p.m. but the phones and drive through payment window will be open until 5 p.m.

All park and Park facilities are be open normal hours.