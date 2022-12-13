Columbus city offices closing Friday for employee luncheon

The city of Columbus is announcing that its offices will be closing from 10:45 to 1:15 p.m. Friday for the annual city employee luncheon.

Columbus City Utilities will also be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service during that time you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

Members of Columbus City Council have been invited to attend the luncheon and may receive information but the council will not be in session and will not conduct business.