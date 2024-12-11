Columbus city offices closing Friday for employee luncheon

Columbus city offices will be closing on Friday for the city employees Christmas luncheon.

The offices will be closing at 11 in the morning and reopening at about 1 in the afternoon.

According to the city, a quorum of the members of the City Council are expected to be attending the luncheon but the council will not be in session and they will not be conducting any business at the luncheon.

Columbus City Utilities will be closed. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service during this time and need immediate assistance, you can call 812-372-8861.