Columbus city human resources computers getting upgrade today

You could notice some applications on the city of Columbus website stop working today and tomorrow.

The city is planning to upgrade its financial and Human Resources Computer System. The city IT Department and Tyler Technologies are installing a new version of the MUNIS system, which operates the financial, payroll and human resources software for the city.

During the upgrade you won’t be able to view or apply for jobs on the city website and other applications may be unavailable.

If you have any questions you can email [email protected].