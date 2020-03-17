Columbus city facilities closing or limiting services during virus outbreak

The city of Columbus will be limiting some city services, including suspending the ColumBUS transit system tonight. City officials say that they want to protect the public and city employees from the effects of the coronavirus.

City buses will stop running fixed routes tonight, but the city will continue to offer Call-A-Bus services for those with medical needs. Trash pickup will continue as normal as will work on city streets.

The Columbus City Utilities staff will continue their regular work overseeing and maintaining city water and sewer services but the offices will be closed to the public. However, the drive-through-window at the McClure Road offices will continue to take payments.

All city park department buildings will be closed to the public. Staff will be available by email and by phone if you need assistance. All outdoor playgrounds will continue to be open and they will be cleaned parks staff daily.

And Columbus City Hall will remain open but there will be limited staff on hand. The city asks that you e-mail or call before coming into the building for city business, just to make sure you can be helped.