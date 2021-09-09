Columbus city employees to see 2-3% raises next year

Many Columbus city employees would see a raise of up to 3 percent under a salary ordinance given its first approval this week by City Council.

Jamie Brinegar, director of finance for the city, explains that 2 percent cost of living raises would go to non-police and firefighter employees, with an additional 1 percent possible as merit raises.

Although health insurance costs for employees are expected to also increase, the highest planned hike is just over $117 a year for the most expensive plan, Brinegar said.

Police and firefighter salary increases were calculated separately, because those employees can not receive merit raises under statute, Brinegar said. Their pay is increasing three percent.

The pay increases, along with the city’s portion of health insurance and retirement, are budgeted to cost the city about $1.2 million more next year, Brinegar said.

The salary ordinances require a second and final approval by the council.