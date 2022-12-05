Columbus chamber to work remotely after smoke, water damage

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is announcing plans to operate remotely after a Saturday evening fire in the neighboring building caused some incidental damage to their offices.

The Chamber offices at 500 Franklin Street adjoin the Irwin Office block which burned down and partially collapsed in a weekend fire.

Cindy Frey, president of the chamber, said that their offices were not directly damaged by the fire, but they did sustain isolated water damage and extensive smoke damage. She said that will mean the chamber staff will be working off-site for the foreseeable future.

Frey expressed gratitude to city officials Mary Ferdon and Jamie Brinegar, who alerted the chamber to the fire at about 2 a.m. Sunday morning. And for the Columbus firefighters who risked their safety to protect the property along with Columbus police who secured the site and kept the public safe from falling debris.

She also thanked chamber members for calling and offering words of comfort and support.

Frey said that the Chamber has operated from the corner of Franklin and Fifth Street for 50 years and hope to continue to work there for five decades more.

Contact information for the Chamber staff:

Cindy Frey, President, 812.343.6119

Crissy Riley, Membership Director, 765.309.1163

Kami Adams, Director of Operations and Finance, 812.341.9922

Aubrey Smith, Member Service Leader, 812.603.2140

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.