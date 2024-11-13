Columbus Chamber set to hear from area legislators

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a preview of the upcoming legislative session next month.

The luncheon for chamber members will be December 2nd and will be an opportunity for business leaders to hear and ask questions of local legislators. The chamber says Sen. Greg Walker, and State Representatives Ryan Lauer, Jim Lucas and Jennifer Meltzer have confirmed they will attend.

You will be able to find out more about how upcoming legislation may affect your business and workforce.

The legislative preview lunch will be at 11:30 on Dec. 2nd in the Cal Brand meeting room at Columbus City Hall. The cost is $20.

You can register and get more information at https://business.columbusareachamber.com/events/details/legislative-preview-5583