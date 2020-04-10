Columbus chamber offering webinars on stimulus opportunities

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is offering daily updates to area businesses trying to navigate the recently enacted CARES stimulus package.

Cindy Frey, president of the chamber, said the chamber began two weeks ago to have the daily webinars with Jon Myers, business advisor with Indiana Small Business Development Center.

During times of crisis, the center acts as an arm of the small business administration.

Frey said the most popular program for local small businesses has been the Paycheck Protection Program which lets businesses borrow from a bank to make payroll and other liabilities for up to four months.

The business has to agree to keep their employees on the payroll, and if they do the loan is forgivable.

You can get more information or sign up for the 9 a.m. sessions on the chamber website at columbusareachamber.com.