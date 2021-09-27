Columbus Chamber offering tours of innovation center

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a sneak peek of the new Propeller Community Innovation Center on October 7th.

The tour will be for innovators, entrepreneurs, members of the Chamber and the community. Propeller features machining and woodworking shops, robotics, electronics and programs to help start and accelerate new business ventures.

The tour will be from 5 to 7 on Thursday, Oct. 7th at the facility at 4750 Ray Boll Boulevard.