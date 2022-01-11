Columbus Chamber hosting virtual update sessions with legislators

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will again be holding its Third House sessions during this legislative session. Third House is a chance for you to hear from your local legislators on issues before the state legislature and to question them on your concerns.

The sessions will again be virtual through the Zoom app.

The first Third House will be Monday, January 24th at 8 a.m. There will also be sessions February 7th and February 28th at 8 a.m. in the morning

To register to receive the Zoom credentials, you can go to the Chamber website at www.columbusareachamber.com or call 812-379-4457. If you want to submit a question to the legislators, you can email to [email protected].

Third House sessions are free and you are invited to attend.