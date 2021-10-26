Columbus Chamber hosting celebration event in November

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding a celebration event next month at The Commons.

The chamber is inviting all of its members to help celebrate the past, present and future of the Columbus Area Chamber. Organizers say that will include a light-hearted look at the past and a celebration of this year’s accomplishments.

There will be a presentation from the winner of this year’s Maverick Challenge, high school senior Trey Nebergall, and this year’s Edna Folger Excellence in Teaching Award winner, Peggy Myers, will be recognized. There will also be presentations on the Targeted Investment in Minority Entrepreneurs program, Velocities and the Propeller Innovation Center.

A box lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the event.

The Chamber celebration will be from 11 to 12:30 November 17th at The Commons. Tickets are $40 each. You can get more information at columbusareachamber.com.