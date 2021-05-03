Columbus chamber celebrating Small Business Week

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Small Business Week with a series of events Tuesday through Friday.

Cindy Frey, President of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said that recognizing and financially supporting local small businesses invests in the future of the community. She said that small businesses are the backbone of the local economy, employing half of the community’s workers.

The chamber reports that there are 3,304 small businesses in Bartholomew County and small businesses account for 99.9 percent of all U.S. businesses according to the Small Business Association.

The first event will be held tomorrow, on Creating and Enhancing Your Online Store. That will be from 9 to 10 a.m. via the Zoom app.

Other sessions include:

Wednesday, May 5 — Marketing Your Services/Products to Local, State and Federal Government

Wednesday, May 5 — Pitch Strong with Startup Studio

Thursday, May 6 — Ribbon Cutting at Hog Molly Brewing

Friday, May 7 — Founders Friday

You can sign up through the chamber website at ColumbusAreaChamber.com