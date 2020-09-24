Columbus cemetery cleanup planned next week

The Columbus City Cemetery is slated for a cleanup next week. The parks and recreation department says that the cemetery, next to Donner Park is slated for its fall cleanup on Thursday, October 1st.

If you have a family plot in the cemetery, you are asked to pick up any items that you wish to save by Monday. Parks Department personnel will be removing and discarding worn and out-of-season decorations that remain on the ground on October 1st.

For more information: (812) 376-2599.