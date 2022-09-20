Columbus campus project receives $100k grant from city

The entrance to the Columbus Air Park campus will be revamped, beautified and made more functional after a decision by the Columbus Redevelopment Commission yesterday to provide $100,000 in funding for the $2.4 million project.

The Community Education Coalition requested the donation to help cover infrastructure costs at the southwest corner of the properties that include IUPUC, Ivy Tech Community College Columbus and Purdue Polytechnic Columbus. The 12-acre corner formerly held Poling Hall which was demolished earlier this summer.

John Burnett with the Community Education Coalition said that the organization would be putting in an additional $100,000 from its funds and with the city money, the money would be for needed geo tech, survey work, engineering design and infrastructure for the project.

The funding will come from the tax increment financing district that encompasses the airport.

Design on the corner project is starting this month with construction expected next spring and summer.