Columbus, Bloomington to be featured in Indy Design Week program

Indy Design Week 2020 is coming up next week and it will include a virtual program dedicated to improving the communities of Columbus, Bloomington and Indianapolis.

The free online program called Homeworks will take place over all five week days with online conversations on social connectivity, public space, home life and food systems, according to the Columbus Design Institute, an offshoot of Landmark Columbus.

Homeworks is presented by the Central Indiana Community Foundation.

Although free, tickets are required for complete access to Indy Design Week’s conference activities. You can get more information at www.indydesignweek.com/