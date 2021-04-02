Columbus artwork featured in state museum gallery exhibit

The Indiana State Museum will be hosting a display of paintings of Columbus residents completed in the 70s and 80s by artist Carole Wantz.

Wantz worked in a primitive style inspired by Grandma Moses and completed about 150 paintings of Columbus residents and their lives. Her art is a who’s who of prominent Columbus residents of the time.

She said her work really took off when she was commissioned to do a painting of Cummins executive J. Irwin Miller as a gift for a Chamber of Commerce function.

The museum will have 30 of her paintings on display. The show kicks off on Saturday and runs through July 25th at the museum’s Thomas A. King Bridge Gallery.

You can get more information at indianamuseum.org.