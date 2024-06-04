Columbus Area Visitors Center announces promotions, new position

The Columbus Area Visitors Center is announcing several recent promotions and a new sports and leisure sales manager.

According to the county tourism agency, Kate Todd is coming to the visitors center after being executive director of the Softball Coaches Association of Indiana. Previously, she spent nearly 15 years with Indiana USSSA Softball and before that worked with CERA Park in Bartholomew County. In her new role as sports and leisure sales manager, she will be responsible for the agency’s group sales program which includes sports, group leisure and meeting markets. She will collaborate with partners to develop itineraries to create custom experiences for groups visiting Bartholomew County.

Erin Hawkins has been promoted to the Visitor Center’s director of strategic partnerships and communications. Hawkins will be working with groups across Bartholomew County on the agency’s Destination Master Plan. She will also oversee the organization’s external messaging. She joined the visitors center in 2012 as director of marketing.

Aurora Harvey was promoted to marketing manager. She will be creating content for the center’s social media, e-newsletter, blogs, and the visitor’s center website columbus.in.us.

Sami Harvey has been promoted to guest services manager.