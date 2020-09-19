Columbus area events to tie up traffic today

The Columbus City Engineer’s Office is calling today “Super Saturday” for the sheer number of community events that will be tying up traffic today around the city.

Events today include:

24th Annual Hot Rods and Rock & Roll by 106.1 The River.Car Show: 3 to 7 p.m.Streets Closed: Noon – 7 p.m.

Close Washington Street from 3rd Street to 8th Street

Close 5th, 6th & 7th Streets from Jackson to Franklin Streets

4th Street open for outdoor dining

The Columbus Indiana PhilharmonicIndianapolis Jazz Orchestra Concert on the Library Plaza. Event 6-7:15 p.m. Set up 3p.m., tear Down 9 p.m.

Close 5th Street between Lafayette Avenue and Franklin Street

Bartholomew County Historical SocietyOpen Door Tour to visit 6 private landscapes and gardens.

Centennial Suffrage Celebration Car Parade beginning 12:30 p.m. at IUPUC parking lot and ending at Mill Race Center.

Parade will tour a few neighborhoods and senior care facilities and last approximately one hour.

The Columbus Farmers Market.Market hours 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Behind City Hall

2020 Columbus Out of the Darkness Walk,Mill Race Park; 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

City of Columbus Parks & Recreation