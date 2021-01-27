Columbus Area Career Connection holding open house Feb. 3rd

C4, the Columbus Area Career Connection, will be holding a virtual open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 3rd. The program is meant to introduce the C4 programs and courses to potential students their families.

Visitors will be able to meet remotely with student ambassadors, teachers, and support and administrative staff. They will also be able to take virtual tours of the classrooms and labs and hear testimonials from students and parents.

C4 programs include graphic arts, electronics, nursing, cosmetology, welding, precision machining, criminal justice, engineering, and education.

You can attend the virtual open house at bcscschools.org/C4.