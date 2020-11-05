Columbus approves fireworks displays during Hindu festival

Columbus will allow fireworks to be set off for the celebration of Hindu religious holidays later this month, under a proposal approved last night by the City Council.

Council members voted last night to approve the use of fireworks for the holidays of Dussehra and Diwali, also known as the festival of lights. The fireworks would be allowed between 6 and 10 p.m. at night , Nov. 13th, 14th and 15th under the resolution.

The issue was first brought to the council last month, after it was brought up that the city ordinances, in accordance with state law, only allows fireworks around the 4th of July and New Year’s holidays.

The resolution outlined the desire of the city government to promote and protect religious freedom as well as diversity, while also to protect the health and safety of the citizens as well as safeguarding property.

Councilman Frank Miller spoke against the resolution, not because of its content, but because the change had not come through the city’s ordinance review committee. Ultimately, all six members of the council that were present voted for the resolution.

Council also gave its first approval to a change in the city ordinances for the New Year’s Eve fireworks, after an error was found in the ending time when fireworks are allowed.