Columbus announces new hire in community development

The city of Columbus has hired a new assistant director of Community Development.

According to the city, Paul W. Smith is filling the role where among his duties he will oversee the city’s affordable housing study project, and supervise affordable housing initiatives, coordinate the community homeless initiative, facilitate the city’s tax abatement process and engage in community events.

Previously Smith served as community liaison in the state’s Office of Community and Rural Affairs and in the U.S. Navy. He holds a bachelors degree from Marian University and a masters in business administration from Anderson University. He and his wife live in Greenwood with their children.