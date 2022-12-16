Columbus animal shelter hopes you will “Bring Christmas to the Animals” Sunday

Columbus Animal Care Services is inviting you to to “Bring Christmas to the Animals” this weekend.

The event provides the community with a chance to donate gifts that will improve the pets’ stay while they are at the city-operated shelter. More than 35 dogs and nearly 45 cats are at the, shelter available for adoption or in need of foster homes .

Needed items for donation include cat, kitten and dog food, bleach, paper towels, pet toys and treats.

At Sunday’s open house event you can also learn about adopting, fostering, and volunteering opportunities at the shelter.

Nicohl Birdwell Goodin, manager of the facility, said the shelter depends on the generosity of volunteers to help maintain the shelter, keep the animals active and provide foster homes for adoptable pets until they can be placed with their permanent owners.

The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at 2730 Arnold Drive in Columbus.

For additional information about the Columbus Animal Care Services, visit columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services.