Columbus and Bartholomew County warn of road closings

Bartholomew County and Columbus officials want you to be aware of some upcoming street and road closings in the community.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, County Road 500N at South Lakeshore Drive on Schaffer Lake will be closed from about 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. today for a tree removal, weather permitting.

In Columbus, Terrace Lake Road will be closed from Knolltop Drive to Goeller Boulevard, starting today through Friday evening. Crews from the Department of Public Works will be repairing a collapsed storm drain pipe under the road. Only local traffic will have access via Terrace Lake Road north of Knolltop. There will be no access from Goeller.

Decatur County REMC will be closing Bartholomew County Road Road 1200 East, between 300 North and the Hartsville Town Limits from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday.

Bartholomew County Road 400W between 550S and 600S will be closing Monday for two bridge replacements. The road will remain closed until both bridges are replaced.

You should avoid these areas if you can and plan alternate routes.