Columbus among first testing sites at National Guard armories

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that the Columbus National Guard Armory would be among the first large-scale testing sites or COVID-19, starting for Hoosiers within the next week.

There will be a total of 50 testing sites around the state with 20 opening in National Guard armories over the next seven days and 30 more sites over the next two weeks. Area sites in the first wave will include testing in Columbus, Johnson County, and Scottsburg.

The governor says testing will be available for any symptomatic Hoosier, close contacts of positive cases, or residents of congregate living settings. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box will issue a standing order for the test for any Hoosier who meets the criteria. Hoosiers will not be charged for testing and insurance is not required. If you have private health insurance, you should bring that information with you.

OptumServe Health Services will operate the sites. Registration will be required and a registration web site will be opening soon as well as a hotline phone number.

The goal is to have 4,400 Hoosiers tested a day in the first phase with 6,600 tests a day once all the sites are open.