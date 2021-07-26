Columbus aids Greensburg creating Intelligence-Led-Policing unit

The Greensburg Police Department is announcing the creation of an Intelligence-Led-Policing unit for the department.

Greensburg police say that they have been talking with other agencies who have implemented the programs and had success with them. In particular, Columbus Police Department allowed Greensburg to observe their unit in action and provided resources to the Greensburg efforts.

According to police, 60 percent of the crime is committed by six percent of the population. Intelligence led policing focuses on identifying and incapacitating, what the department calls high priority offenders, or career criminals.

Greensburg officers received training from the Southern Police Institute and will be entering the Intelligence Liaison officer program through the Indiana Intelligence Fusion Center.

Sgt. Brandon Meyer is heading up the Greensburg efforts. You can contact him with any information on career criminals at 812-663-3131.