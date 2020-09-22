Columbus agrees to swap downtown properties with Bartholomew County

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission gave its approval for a plan to swap land with the Bartholomew County government that could allow for a hotel conference center and parking garage between Second and Third Streets downtown.

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously to provide up to $1.5 million dollars toward the design and construction of a new court services building behind the county jail. Anything above the $1.5 million would be paid by the county through a rental agreement at 3 percent interest over 15 years.

In exchange, the county will give up its parking lot across the street from the jail, as well as the existing court services building at the corner of Third and Franklin streets.

The county would also receive 100 spaces in the future parking garage, which is actually more than are available in the current surface lot, said Heather Pope, redevelopment director for the city.

The commission also agreed to seek to purchase the former Eynon law offices building and property on First Street, which will be the site for the new court services building. The average of two appraisals of the property were about $550 thousand dollars, which would be the upper limit of the purchase price said commission attorney Stan Gamso. Gamso said that if the price is more than $500 thousand it would have to receive approval from the City Council.