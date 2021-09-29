Columbus adds new firefighter to roster

A Taylorsville resident was sworn in yesterday as the newest Columbus firefighter.

25-year-old Cody Melton was sworn in by Mayor Jim Lienhoop at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Public Works and Safety.

Melton is a graduate of Columbus East High School and has previously served with the German Township Volunteer Fire Department, Clay Township Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department and Edinburgh Fire Department. He is certified as a basic EMT, Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Fire Officer Strategy and Tactics and Fire Instructor I along with others.

Melton will be attending a department orientation program before getting his station and shift assignment.

Chief Andy Lay, Firefighter Cody Melton, Shelby Carter and Mayor Jim Lienhoop. Photo courtesy of Columbus Fire Department.