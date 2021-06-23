Columbus adds Hope native to redevelopment staff

The city of Columbus recently announced that Hope native Mikala Brown has started working with the city as redevelopment project coordinator.

Brown will be responsible for coordinating the department’s various public and private improvement projects. She will also serve as a community advocate for awareness of redevelopment issues.

Brown is a 2017 graduate of IUPUC, where she earned a bachelors’ degree in Business with a dual concentration in Management and Finance. She received the IUPUC Chancellor Scholar award, which goes to the student with the highest GPA. Since 2020, she has owned and operated Cedar Spring Farm LLC in Hope, a local event solutions provider.