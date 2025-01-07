Cold winter swim to serve as parks fundraiser Saturday

A Columbus Park Foundation fundraiser will be having prominent local residents taking a brisk winter dip on Saturday.

According to the foundation, the Plunge into the Parks event will be Saturday afternoon downtown. while you are encouraged to make donations to have local residents get into the water, you can also make donations to help keep them dry.

Among the local celebrities taking part will be Jen Rumsey, Jim Roberts, Sam LaVelle, Ike Declue, Hutch Schumaker, and Brandon Andress.

Activities will be taking place between Jackson and Washington Streets from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. There will be a Polar Plunge 5k starting at 2:30 p.m. followed by music and warming stations. Food and drinks will be available for purchase to benefit the foundation.

The first dip into the frigid pool will be at 3 p.m. and parks supporters can take the plunge themselves with a $20 donation.

Attending the event is free. You can find more information or sign up through the Columbus Park Foundation website here: https://cbusinparks.com/cpf-events