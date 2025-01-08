Cold temps mean pets should be brought indoors

The Columbus city animal shelter is urging you to take steps to protect your pets in these extremely cold temperatures.

According to Columbus Animal Care Services, city ordinances require pets be brought indoors if the weather is 20 degrees or lower. They stress that if it is too cold outside for you, it is too cold for them.

Bartholomew County Emergency Management say that if you can’t bring your animals inside, they urge you to ensure the pets have adequate shelter and bedding.

You should also make sure that outdoor animals have drinkable water. Water bowls can freeze quickly in extremely cold temperatures.

Rock salt can also cause hazards for pets. Officials suggest that you consider using deicers that are labeled as “pet safe.”