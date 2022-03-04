Clifty Drive water customers under boil water advisory

Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. has issued a boil water advisory for customers on Clifty Drive in the Wehmeier Addition. The advisory is due to maintenance on a water main in the area.

Under a boil water advisory, you should bring water to a full boil for 5 minutes before drinking it or using it in food preparation.

The boil water advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

If you have any questions you can call Eastern Bartholomew Water Corp. at 812-526-9777.