Clifford Man & Woman Arrested

A Clifford man and woman were arrested Tuesday evening on multiple charges after Bartholomew County Sheriffs deputies assisted Bartholomew County probation officers during a home check.

Jason Matthew Grider, 39, of Clifford, was arrested at his residence on Tuesday.

During the check, officers located a significant amount of narcotics. Grider, who was on probation, for about three months, after serving almost ten years on a narcotics manufacturing charge, was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and booked with several drug related charges.

He remains in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond.

Another occupant at the residence, Amy Rivera, 36, was also arrested and charged with multiple drug charges.

She remains in the Bartholomew County Jail and held on a $91,000 bond.