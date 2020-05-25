Clifford man facing child-molesting charges

A Clifford man is under arrest on child molesting charges after a nearly year and a half long investigation, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

According to police reports, 55-year-old Bret A. Caldwell was arrested last week on preliminary charges of child molesting, sexual misconduct with a minor, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Few details of the case have been released yet, but the sheriff’s department reports that the investigation began in January 2019. he was arrested on a Bartholomew County warrant at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Caldwell is being held on a $1 million bond.