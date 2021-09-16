Cleanup planned for Muscatatuck River in October

The Friends of the Muscatatuck River Society will be having their 18th Annual Fall River cleanup sweep on Saturday, Oct. 2nd.

Called the “Shady” Sweep, it is named in memory of founder, Dan Shade.

Volunteers can either canoe or walk along a section of the Muscatatuck River collecting trash. Participants should dress in appropriate clothing for outdoor work and arrive at 8 a.m. at Vernon Commons via Brown Street. Registration will be a drive-thru-style similar to the Spring Cleanup.

At noon, the river crews will gather at the shopping center parking lot next to Country Chevrolet where Jennings County Highway Department trucks will collect the trash. Groups can also drop off their trash directly at the highway garage and recycling center.

If you have questions you can contact Troy Jackson at 812-592-0481.

Photo courtesy of Jennings County Parks.