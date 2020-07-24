Clay Township firefighters holding fish fry Friday, Saturday

Clay Township Volunteer firefighters will be having a drive-in fish fry today and tomorrow at their station on rural 25th Street at Petersville.

The $10 platter will include a fish or BBQ sandwich, potato salad or coleslaw, french fries or onion rings and a drink. There will be no dessert offered.

The fish fry will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Proceeds will to the fire department to purchase, repair and maintain equipment.