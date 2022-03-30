Citywide yard waste cleanup starts Monday in Columbus

The City of Columbus will be holding a spring cleanup for community yards starting next week.

The cleanup will run from April 4th through April 15th. You can clean up your yards, flower beds and fence rows, by raking loose leaves, grass, pine needles and other yard debris to the curb. City crews will use leaf vacs to collect the loose debris on the same day as your normal trash collection.

You do not have to participate in the city’s regular yard waste program to take part in the spring yard cleanup.