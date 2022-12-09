City utilities closing for holiday party Dec. 16th

Columbus City Utilities is announcing that its offices will be closed for part of the day Friday, Dec. 16th.

City employees will be taking part in the annual Christmas luncheon. The offices will be closed from 10:45 a.m. to about 1:15 p.m.. If you have a problem with your water or sewer service during that time you can call 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.

The Columbus City Utilities lobby is closed due to renovation, and all business transactions are being conducted at the drive-up window.