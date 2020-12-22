City to purchase downtown property for $555k

The Columbus Redevelopment Commission plans to purchase the former Eynon Law Offices on First Street for more than half a million dollars as part of a land swap with the Bartholomew County government.

The commission approved the purchase of property behind the Bartholomew County Jail on First Street as part of a land swap deal with the county government. The county and city are making deals to allow the city to own the property including county parking lot between Second and Third streets across from the jail. The property behind the jail will be used for a new county court services building built by the city.

The commission approved the purchase of the property at 555 First Street for $555,000 dollars from Moravec Realty LLC. The purchase will have to get further approvals from Columbus City Council because it is more than the commission’s half million dollar spending limit.

Design drawings courtesy of Bartholomew County Commissioners.