City street improvements program to start today

This year’s overlay project for Columbus city streets is kicking off today.

Crews from Milestone will first be installing underdrain along Chapel Drive and storm sewers at the intersection of Mission and Chapel Drives.

Beginning Tuesday, crews will begin patching work in Flatrock Park North. According to the city engineer’s office, an overlay is a three part process: patching, then milling, and finally paving.

The scheduled work:

Norwood Court from Norwood Drive to terminus

Cottonwood Ct from N Cottonwood Drive to terminus

Cottonwood Ct from S Cottonwood Drive to terminus

River Road from Rocky Ford Road to 50 N of Riverside Drive

Woodfield Place from Rocky Ford Road to 37th Street

Sycamore Drive from Sycamore Court to Willow Court

Fairfax Drive from Muriel Place to Middle Road

Cedar Ridge Drive from 2540 Cedar Ridge Road to terminus

Haw Creek Avenue from 17th Street to 25th Street

Midway Street from 175 South of 22nd Street to 40 North of 23rd Street

Chapel Drive from Flintwood Drive to Fairlawn Drive

14th Street from Sycamore Street to Lafayette Avenue

Countryside Addition

Butternut Drive from Coles Drive to Coles Drive

Coles Drive from Tipton Lakes Blvd to Carr Hill Road

Cunningham Drive from 500 East of Warren Drive to Central Avenue

The city asks that you be patient, reduce your speed and use extra caution in work zones. You should be alert for construction signs, workers with flags and obey all “No Parking” signs.

The city engineer’s office also points out that starting today crews for Dave OMara Contractors will be working on Gladstone Avenue from State Street to 10th Street as part of the Citys Community Crossings project.