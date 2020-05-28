City opts to cancel Ethnic Expo for October

Ethnic Expo will not be held this year in downtown Columbus.

Mayor Jim Lienhoop made the announcement today that the multi-cultural event, originally scheduled for Oct. 9th and 10th, has been canceled.

This would have been the 37th year for the downtown festival.

Lienhoop said that organizers “want to ensure that we are not putting our residents, neighbors, and our most vulnerable at risk. It was a difficult decision to not hold Ethnic Expo this year, but we want to be responsible in keeping the community safe.”

First Financial Bank has been the presenting sponsor of the event for the past 10 years.