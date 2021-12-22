City moving forward with People Trail extension downtown

The Columbus Development Commission is approving funding toward the 1821 People Trail extension along First Street. That is the city’s major bicentennial legacy project and will help close the People Trail loop around the city.

The redevelopment commission heard a presentation on the project this week by Hitchcock Design Group. It laid out design elements for the project from Lafayette Avenue to the Robert Garton bridge on Second Street including historic signage, mini plazas and a gateway element behind City Hall. The project will also include weathered limestone blocks from the Noblitt Park bridge replacement.

The total project is estimated to cost $2.3 million dollars, with just over $1.7 million estimated for construction costs, almost $352,000 in contingencies and $159,000 for design and engineering.

The redevelopment commission approved spending just over $1 million for the project this week, with almost $684,000 coming from a former certified tech park fund that was reclaimed last month, and another $411,000 coming from tax increment revenue funds.

Heather Pope, the city’s redevelopment director, said the project has already received $250,000 from the Columbus Parks Foundation, $10,000 from a Duke Energy grant and $50,00 in a grant from Kenny Glass. That would cover the base construction costs and the city will now begin fundraising to pay for $739,000 in project alternates.

Approval for a contractor to build the trail extension could come as soon as next week, Pope said.