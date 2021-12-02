City finalizes plans for new zone around former Fair Oaks Mall

The city of Columbus took the final steps needed to set up a new redevelopment area around the former Fair Oaks Mall.

The new midtown development area covering the Nexus Park area, through Lincoln Park and the south side of Greenbelt Golf Course.

At a special meeting Wednesday, the Columbus Redevelopment Commission finalized the creation of a Midtown economic development area, allocation area and an economic development plan for the proposed site.

Eventually the goal is to allow Tax Increment Financing to be used to help pay for improvements and remove blight in the area.

The city and Columbus Regional Health purchased the 35-acre mall site at 25th Street and Central Avenue in 2018 with an eye to making the property into a health, wellness, sports and recreation center for the city.