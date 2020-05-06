City Council nears end of virtual meetings

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop said that the City Council will hold one more virtual council meeting before returning to normal, in-person meetings.

Since the start of the statewide restrictions, the Council has been meeting with only a single council member present in the council chambers, and the rest attending and voting virtually. The mayor said that will return to normal operations after the May 19th council meeting. Although the council would normally meet on Tuesday, June 2nd, that is now primary election day in Indiana. The council will instead meet on June 3rd.