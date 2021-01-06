City and county to unveil bicentennial plans Thursday

Organizers for the city of Columbus and Bartholomew County are getting ready to unveil the community plans for this year’s bicentennial celebrations.

Mary Ferdon, community development director for the city, says a committee of community partners and volunteers have been hard at work putting together a slate of events and projects for the 200th anniversary of the founding of the city and the county.

The groups started work in 2019, she said and came up with the theme of “A Common Ground.”

Some of those projects will be so-called legacy projects which will be long-lasting additions to the community, while others will be bicentennial-themed additions to annual events, stand-alone one-time events or temporary projects, she said.

A website outlining the bicentennial plans will launch on Thursday, Ferdon said. You will be able to find a link on the city and county websites.