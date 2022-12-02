Christmas Wonderland set for Saturday in Millhousen

The town of Millhousen will be holding its Christmas Wonderland celebration on Saturday.

Money raised during the activities is used to help struggling families by purchasing Christmas gifts to be delivered on Christmas morning.

The Millhousen Knights of St. John will be holding a craft show from 10 to 5 on Saturday. Stone’s Restaurant will have several activities including a kid friendly buffet from noon to 8, hay rides with the Grinch and a visits from Santa from 4 to 7 and music on the front porch from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can find more details at stonesfamilyrestaurant.com. If you want to take part in the craft fair you can call 317-418-1486.