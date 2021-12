Crews from the city of Columbus Department of Public Works will begin collecting live Christmas trees on Tuesday.

The trees must be out curbside, not in alleys, on the same day as your regular trash collection. Tree pickups will not be done on private streets and call-ins will not be accepted for Christmas trees.

The trees must be out of the bag, and free of ornaments, hooks, stands or nails.

Christmas tree pickup will run through Jan. 28th.